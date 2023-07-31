More Nigerians to access play store as Google, Verve collaborate

THE nation’s digital ecosystem received a boost recently as multinational technology company, Google, announced its partnership with Verve, a domestic card scheme in Africa, to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier and more accessible for Nigerians. With the partnership, Nigerians can now use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store.

According to the company, under the new arrangement, Google will process Verve transactions within Nigeria with the transactions undertaken in Nigerian Naira (NG), and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

“As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now…