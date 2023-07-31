Nigerians are suffering, hasten your palliatives to citizens, Northern Elders tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked President Bola Tinubu to hasten its palliatives to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal, stating that the citizens are suffering.

NEF also asked the government to explain to the citizens why they are suffering and why they find it difficult to feed their families.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

NEF said the first few weeks of President Tinubu will be recorded by history as the act of leadership that made bad situations considerably worse and fails to explain why.

The Elders said the most important at this stage is to communicate with…