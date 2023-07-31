Okotete will inspire Nigerian youth

Following the Ministerial nomination of Stella Okotete by President Bola Tinubu, the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance has hailed the development.

The group said that the eventual appointment of Okotete as Minister would boost the courage of Nigerian youth, inspiring them to aspire to greater heights.

Addressing journalists during a solidarity rally for Okotete, the President of the Group, Alhaji Umar Farouk Lawal, said Okotete would bring her experience from NEXIM bank to develop the country.

“Today we are here in support of our esteemed woman, a woman of substance and calibre, who has accomplished so much in NEXIM bank. She is a woman who believes in…