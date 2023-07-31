Reps to probe NCAT over illegal sale of multi-billion naira

The House of Representatives on Monday unveiled plans to investigate the alleged sale of two multi-billion naira training helicopters by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, in breach of extant laws.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Assets, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, confirmed this via a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

He said the Committee’s attention was drawn to the development through media reports on Sunday, 30th July 2023, regarding the purported sale of 2 Bell 206L-3 helicopters, which were public assets acquired for training pilots by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, for N1.2 billion.

He said: “The sale of the…