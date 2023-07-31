Rising cost of living: UBA improves staff welfare

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritise the welfare of its staff and their families reflecting the current economic realities and its impact on living conditions.

To this end, the bank’s Board of Directors has announced the implementation of a cost of living adjustment for its staff effective immediately

The bank said that over the past few months, it has been closely monitoring the effect of the rising cost of living on its employees and recognises the importance of addressing the challenges proactively.

It is interesting to note that even when the bank had previously implemented cost of living adjustment for…