Selloffs on MTNN, others dip stock market by 1.1%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) kicked off the new week bearish, as the All Share Index (ASI) shed 1.1 per cent to close at 64,337.52 basis points.

Basically, sustained selloffs in telco heavyweight MTN Nigeria Communication and Tier-1 banks; Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company were the primary drivers of the market decline, having dipped in share value by 3.68 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

As a result, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains moderated to +5.5 per cent and +25.5 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors at the local bourse, therefore lost N591.20 billion from their overall investment as the market…