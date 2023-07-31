Supreme Court eulogises late Justice Nweze

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has described the late Justice of the Court, Justice Chima Centus Nweze as a formidable ally of his brother Justices, an admirable pillar of support to the staff and management of the Supreme Court; and indeed, a dependable father figure to all.

A statement by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Akande Festus Monday afternoon said, “It will be an understatement to say we are all going to miss him dearly.”

Akande said in the statement that, funeral arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.

The statement reads, “It is with a heart full of grief that we announce the sudden death of our…