18-year-old girl gang-raped, killed in Taraba

Several unidentified criminals have reportedly gang-raped and killed Miss Wassa Joel Tuwa in Yorro local government area of Taraba state.

According to a family source, Mr. Ayuba Solomon Bissa, the 18-year-old victim was gang-raped and killed behind a mountain near Jalingo.

The incident occurred when she left their family house in Jalingo to visit the village in Lankavirir near Jalingo on Saturday evening. She decided to take a small market road around Lankaviri to shorten her journey, where the criminals attacked and killed her.

Ayuba further disclosed that a medical autopsy revealed that the victim was gang-raped before she was eventually killed.

“My younger sister (Wassa)…