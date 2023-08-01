Architecture suffers amidst ARCON, NIA lingering crisis

The crisis between the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) is already having negative effects on the architecture profession in the country. Considerable number of graduates are unable to register or proceed on full licensure programmes in the last seven years, DAYO AYEYEMI reports.

It’s no longer news that the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) are at loggerheads over alleged statutory functions.

The crisis has degenerated into deep mess without solutions in sight as both parties have been in court over protracted and irreconcilable differences…