August 2 planned action sacrosanct, NLC tells Nigerians

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked Nigerians to disregard news in some sections of the media; saying the Congress is considering suspension of the August 2 slated nationwide protest.

In a press statement signed by Comrade Joe Ajaero fea minutes ago, NLC said “We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today has however not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.