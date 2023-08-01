Battle rages in states yet to get ministerial nominees

LOYALISTS of former and serving top functionaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are leading the frenetic scramble for their candidates to make the expected second batch of ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Tribune investigations revealed at the weekend.

The battle is most intense in Plateau, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kano, Bauchi, where members of power blocs loyal to former governors, ministers, and other influential chieftains of the APC missed the opportunity for their preferred choice to be included in the first batch of the nominees unveiled last Thursday in the Senate.

Zamfara was one of the states President Tinubu was able to secure the…