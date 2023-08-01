Bauchi organises examination sensitisation workshop for

Over 2000 civil servants in Bauchi state commenced a 2-day Sensitisation workshop on Tuesday, leading to the conduct of their promotion examination to the next level.

The workshop is taking place at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Bauchi and was declared open by the State Head of Civil Service, Alh Yahuza Haruna Adamu.

While declaring the workshop open, the Head of Service expressed happiness because of the huge success recorded in the 2022 edition of the examination, which had about a 90% pass rate.

He added, “I am also happy that our dream of conducting this workshop, which is a prelude to the 2023 Batch ‘A’ examination, is coming to reality despite the short…