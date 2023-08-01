CAN gets new state chairman, begs Otti for inauguration

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Tuesday handed over the leadership mantle to its new state chairman, Rev’d Ojo Ojo Uduma, with a plea to the state governor, Alex Otti, to inaugurate the new executive soonest.

Handing over to the new State CAN Chairman, the outgone Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo, described CAN as not a political organization and advised the new leadership not to fight the government of the day but to pray for it and approach it with good counsel that would engender peace and development in the state.

He urged Governor Alex Otti to recognize CAN in Abia and inaugurate the new leadership, noting that the former administration in the state…