Low reportage, non-prosecution of offenders fueling FGM cases — Experts

Stakeholders and medical experts have identified low reportage and non-prosecution of offenders as major factors encouraging Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

They tasked both the legislative and executive arms of government with effective legislation and effective prosecution of offenders as parts of the measures to stem the tide of FGM in the country with a view to meeting the target of zero FGM by the year 2030.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during a one-day seminar organised for members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, on challenges against the implementation of FGM laws, the executive director of Trailblazer Initiative Nigeria, a non-profit…