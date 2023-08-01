Niger Police arrest 5 suspected stolen properties receivers

Police Operatives attached to the Niger State Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Minna, the headquarters of the state Police Command, have arrested one Tricycle operator/rider in conjunction with five suspected notorious receivers of stolen goods that were allegedly forcefully robbed from various residential homes of the victims.

This follows the alleged confessional statements of the suspected armed robbery gang, who were earlier arrested by the Police and are now in custody, assisting Police detectives with information about their criminal activities in Minna, the state capital, and its environs in recent times.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State…