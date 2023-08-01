NLC strike: Mixed reactions trail Tinubu’s broadcast to Nigerians

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broadcast address to the nation on current economic challenges.

The broadcast, which was aired live on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria, has continued to stir reactions on social media.

In the broadcast, the president urged Nigerians to look beyond the present tough state of the country and focus on the larger picture, adding that his administration won’t let Nigerians down.

He also claimed that the federal government has saved 1 trillion from the removal of the petrol subsidy since it was announced two months ago.

Some Nigerians have, however, taken to social media…