NUPRC workers protest poor condition of service

Workers of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), have protested alleged poor handling of their welfare issues by the management.

The staff, which carried placards with different inscriptions read: ‘we say no to hostile policies’, ‘remit our pension deductions’, ‘our lives and welfare matters, no to super inflated contracts, stop the intimidation of staff’, ‘besieged the office of NUPRC in Abuja, said their poor working condition of service was a pathetic situation.

Addressing journalists after the peaceful protest on Tuesday, branch chairman of the workers’ union, Okechukwu Anya said the workers deductions are not remitted to the…