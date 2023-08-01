Ooni of Ife presents beaded crown to Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Kwara

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday, presented a beaded crown to the Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Sharafadeen Adeniyi Babalola.

Speaking at the ceremony held on the premises of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, the Ooni said the crown he presented to the community was from Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba race.

Oba Ogunwusi said: “The crown presented today to Oba Sharafadeen Babalola is from Geisi ruling house, Ile-Ife. It is the grace I enjoyed by being the king. The crown will bring peace, harmony and tranquility to Ijagbo. The people of Ijagbo has already started to enjoy the crown and it has brought good things to…