Protest rocks NUPRC over non-payment of staff entitlements

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in the early hours of Tuesday protested non-payment of Staff entitlements, among other issues.

The Union barricaded the entrance of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) head office in Abuja, protesting what they term ‘escalating critical concerns affecting staff welfare in the Commission.’

The protesting workers raised issues relating to pension non-remittance, non-conducive work environment, insufficient work tools, staff medicals, outstanding payments of 2023 upfront allowances, unpaid staff claims, unpaid staff on-call allowance, and non-payment of…