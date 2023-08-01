Soma wins ‘pardon me please’

In the latest twist of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars nomination process, a new game called “Pardon Me Please” was introduced by Big Brother.

The game allowed each housemate to go into the diary room and mention the name of just one housemate to whom they wanted to grant immunity for the week.

The housemate who received the most “pardon me” nominations would be granted immunity for the week, ensuring their safety from possible eviction.

Here are the “Pardon Me Please” nominations made by the housemates: