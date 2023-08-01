The proliferation of college houses in secondary schools

DURING the first 100 to 150 years of secondary school education in Nigeria, the major team players traditionally or intuitively created at most only four college houses in each of the established secondary schools and colleges. For example, CMS Grammar School, Lagos, established in 1859, Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu Ode and Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, both established in 1913. Hussey College Warri, established in 1947, Igbobi College, Yaba, established in 1932, Government College, Ibadan, established in 1929, to mention a few, have four school houses each. Upholding the above tradition, four school houses were also created when Fiditi Grammar School was established in…