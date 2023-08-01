Why I joined Labour Party — Ex-NBA President, Akpata

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata has confirmed joining the Labour Party after photo of him attending ward meeting surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Speaking in a tweet on Tuesday, the former NBA President said he joined LP in March and attended his first ward meeting on Saturday.

On joining the opposition party, he said; “I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and to try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem”.

He added; “This, for me, is the start of a very important journey, and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at…