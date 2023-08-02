Address inflation, implement comprehensive economic strategy, YPP tasks FG

The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has called on the Federal Government to come up with a comprehensive economic strategy to address inflation, enhance wages and productivity, stimulate economic growth and establish sufficient safety nets to shield the most vulnerable from the effects of the current economic reforms.

The party in a statement maintained that the burden of incompetence of the political class should not be borne solely by the Nigerian people, adding that the federal government and all subnational governments must demonstrate frugality, eliminate waste and prosecute those who have misappropriated our commonwealth

“Two months have passed since President Bola…