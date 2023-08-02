Again, Keyamo, Fani-Kayode missing from ministerial list

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded additional 19 ministerial nominees list to Senate for screening and confirmation.

Surprisingly, the likes of Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode did not make the second list after news of their names also missing from the first list went viral.

The duo has been one of the leading voices on Twitter during the buildup to the 2023 presidential election that saw the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president.

As expected, the Chief of Staff and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiabila presented the new batch of ministerial list to the Senate President which was later read by Senator Akpabio.

Among the prominent…