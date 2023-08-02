APC govt pushes more Nigerians into poverty with its unfriendly policies — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its lack of leadership ingenuity saying the All Progressive Congress (APC) government has rather pushed more Nigerians into poverty with its unfriendly policies in the last two months.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, stated this while addressing the media at the party’s Wadata Plaza Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday. He said the deceptive trajectory and policies of the APC since its formation in 2014 and eventual ascension to power in 2015 has not only made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world but has equally subjected Nigerians to more hardship through…