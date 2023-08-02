Aviation unions join NLC protest, reject plan to evade airports

In line with protest plans rolled out by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC to protest the hardship confronting Nigerians and the working class persons, all the aviation unions have joined in the struggle.

At about 6:30 am, members of the aviation unions had gathered under the bridge leading to Oba Akran in support of the national body of the NLC to press home their demands.

The aviation unions as at the time of filing this report are preparing to march to Alausa where they intend to drop their letter of protest to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The unions however said they have plans to carry their protests to the airport vicinity since their action is not a strike…