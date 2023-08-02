Bauchi First Lady advocates subsistence farming by women to boost human development

Bauchi State First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed has advocated for subsistence farming by women to enable them to plant and harvest vegetables and other crops that will boost their nutritional value as they breastfeed their newborn babies exclusively.

She stressed that backyard farming if practiced by the women, will lead to access to varieties of food items for human development and growth, particularly the newborns and lactating mothers.

Aisha Bala Mohammed made the advocacy on Wednesday while speaking at the flag-off of the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) held at the premises of the State Secretariat.

The First Lady stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding,…