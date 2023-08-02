Be agents for positive change, NYO urges youths

Acting National President, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO), Mr Jerry Ugwu has stressed the need for youths to be agents of positive change in their communities.

Ugwu gave this charge while addressing a press conference in Abuja upon his assumption of office as acting Chairman.

Ugwu said the charge was in order because the nation was at a critical point where their power was essential to shape a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

He admonished youths to be equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge and resources for them to thrive in the ever-evolving world.

Especially, he stressed that youths must embrace technology, digital initiatives and connectivity programs…