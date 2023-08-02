Coup d’état resurgence after years of relative calm

It is indeed disheartening to witness the resurgence of coup d’états in some African countries. From January 1, 2020, through December 2022, there were a dozen coup attempts on the continent. Of recent, the coup in the Republic of Niger makes it the sixth military coup in the sub-region since 2020 following earlier coup d’etat in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Mali.

These events not only undermine the progress made by the continent, but also perpetuate a negative perception of Africa as a whole.

While it is important to acknowledge that internal and external factors contribute to these situations, it is vital to hold accountable those responsible for orchestrating such…