Deputy Speaker, Kalu, mourns Supreme Court Justice, Nweze

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the sudden demise of a renowned jurist of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Chima Centus Nweze who passed on, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Hon. Kalu in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Press Affairs, Ms. Udora Orizu described the demise of Justice Nweze, as a colossal loss for Nigeria’s judicial system.

He, however, described the eminent jurist as a man of deep knowledge who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigerian jurisprudence.

The Deputy Speaker while sympathizing with the family of his Lordship, the supreme court, the body of benchers and the country’s entire legal…