Entrepreneurship creates jobs, not welfare

RESEARCH has proven that welfare is largely ineffective in a developing economy. By some estimates, more than $2 trillion has been spent fighting poverty since seven decades, with little direct impact. Entrepreneurs, however, are changing the world. Since 2005, an estimated half-billion people have been raised out of poverty through entrepreneurship. In China, Pakistan, and Indonesia, they have booming local economies, without any form of Aid, which are creating millions of jobs. Between 2005 and 2015, records reveal that India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Ethiopia have grown by at least 6.3 per cent per year, and in the process, saw an estimated quarter of its population lifted…