FG summons NLC, TUC to court over workers’ protest

Hours after the nationwide protest across Nigeria by workers, organised labour has reported that a court summon has been sent to both the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress in relation to the street protest.

Labour, therefore, directs all affiliates unions and their members from all sectors of the country’s economy, including the air, land, and sea transport sector, to ensure they shut down operations and be in court during all the days and periods of the court sittings.

President of the NLC Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo, in a statement jointly signed on Wednesday in Abuja, reaffirmed Congress’ commitment to protecting the…