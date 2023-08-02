Military cannot handle Nigerien problem, non-military diplomatic engagements should be racked up —Agbaje

In this interview with WALE AKINSELURE, a professor of political science, Adigun Agbaje speaks on implications of the pronouncements and proposed interventions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the wake of the recent coup in the Niger Republic coupled with the positions of Burkina Faso and Mali on the ECOWAS intervention.

THE ECOWAS has given a seven-day ultimatum after which it may consider a military intervention in Niger Republic where coup plotters recently deposed the country’s leader. Countries like Burkina Faso and Mali have vowed to oppose any action by the ECOWAS against Niger Republic. What is your overview of the looming battle within…