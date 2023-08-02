Obey court order, Suspended Plateau council chairmen tell Gov Mutfwang

The elected Local Government Chairmen suspended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State have called on the governor to rescind his decision and obey the restraining order of Court against him regarding their suspension, saying the order still exists and is thus potent.

Addressing newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, the Chairman of the suspected council chairmen, who was a Chairman of Shendam local government area of the state before the suspension, Hon. Alex Nantuam, stated that the restraining order has not lost its binding force or power despite the continuous disrespect of it by the Governor.

“This is particularly so because the matter that came up before the vacation judge…