Plateau workers reject Tinubu’s ‘anti-poor policies’

Organised labour, civil liberty organisations, civil society organisations and other residents of Plateau State on Wednesday trooped out in their numbers to reject what they called “anti-poor policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.”

The peaceful protest which was led by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji and other notable union leaders in the state took place under the State Secretariat flyover where thought-provoking speeches were rendered, denouncing the present administration for the hardship in the country.

Comrade Steve Aluko of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) said the removal of fuel subsidy is an anti-poor policy that must be…