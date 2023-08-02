Prof. Olu Obafemi – Tribune Online

• Born on April 4, 1950 in Akutupa-Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Nigeria.

• He had his elementary education in Kabba before moving to Government Secondary School, Dekina and later Titcombe College, Egbe for his secondary education.

• In 1975, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and later proceeded to England, where he obtained an MA in English (1975) at the University of Sheffield, and a PhD (1981) also in English at the University of Leeds. His first play, Pestle on the Mortar, which was written while he was still an undergraduate, was produced in 1974 and broadcast by the Kaduna…