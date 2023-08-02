UN partnership Nigerian govt to control Anthrax outbreak

Following the report of two recently confirmed cases of Anthrax in Lagos State, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) have strengthened their partnership to check and control the spread of the disease in the country.

Recall that on 13 July, a suspected case of Anthrax was reported in a mixed farm at Sabon Wuse, Niger State and a rapid response team was deployed by the Federal Government to collect samples which was sent to National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom Plateau state for confirmation.

Consequently, FMARD announced the Government’s plan to intervene to…