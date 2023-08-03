Abbas congratulates Ganduje, Basiru on emergence as new APC national chairman, secretary

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday, congratulated the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Abbas also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru for emerging APC National Secretary.

Ganduje and Basiru were adopted as APC National Chairman and National Secretary respectively during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party in Abuja on Thursday.

Ganduje, who was Governor until May 29, 2023, after serving two terms, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State.

