Abia cleric lauds Orji Kalu over constituency projects

Abia-born cleric, Rev Kalu Ukpai Ota, has applauded the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu for attracting quality projects to Abia North Senatorial District, and describing him as “God’s own working tool”.

Ota made the commendation in a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Ohafia, while inspecting the male hostel constructed by the lawmaker at Hope Waddel Secondary School Ohafia.

He urged other elected public office holders to emulate the performance of Senator Orji Kalu, stating “What I have seen here is quite impressive. This is unprecedented in the history of Abia State; a lawmaker building schools, constructing roads, distributing educational materials and…