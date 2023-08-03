Bayelsa Guber: APC’s Sylva, running-mate may face disqualification

AHEAD of the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 11, strong indications have emerged that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timpre Sylva and running mate, Joshua Maciver, may be disqualified.

This disqualification is likely to come on the heels of a suit filed against the candidate of the APC and his running mate and INEC, by the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of the Trustfield Empowerment Initiative at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to the plaintiff, Sylva’s running mate, Maciver’s jail term still running over a criminal offence, hence the party’s governorship candidate does not have a valid running…