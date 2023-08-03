BBNaijaAllStars: Cross apologises to Ilebaye

Following an altercation between BBNaijaAllStars housemates; Ilebaye and Angel, another housemate, Cross, has engaged Ilebaye in a conversation apologising for what happened between her and Angel.

Cross, in a conversation with Ilebaye, said, “I am sorry on behalf of her, we used to be friends before but now, we never really see eye to eye.” He admits that Angel has her flaws like everyone else does.

In the same conversation, they discuss the kiss they shared and Cross unapologetically admits that Ilebaye leaned in but he kissed her first and he will say it anytime anyday.

Cross also apologised for the embarrassment and accusations Ilebaye had to go through because of him….