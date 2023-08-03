Buhari’s aide, Fela Bank-Olemoh, takes up new role at knit technologies and FBO training & research centre

In a significant career move, Fela Bank-Olemoh, renowned for his impactful work in the education sector, has assumed new roles as Team Lead at Knit Technologies Ltd and FBO Training & Research Centre. This transition marks a shift in the career of the accomplished individual, whose dedication to human capacity development has earned him widespread recognition.

Bank-Olemoh’s journey in the IT industry began in October 1998 when he kicked off his career as a graduate trainee at SystemSpecs Limited, a foremost financial technology and human resources solutions provider. In his time there, he made significant strides in the company, climbing the ranks to ultimately hold the…