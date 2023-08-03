Court acquaints man in Zamfara after 3 years in prison for false information

After spending three years in prison, a High Court 1in Gusau, Zamfara State has discharged and acquainted Nasiru Garba (Mo) who was arraigned for alleged offences of inciting public disturbances, forgery and given false information to a public officer in the state.

Nasiru Garba alias Mo, was detained for over three years at the Correctional Center in Gusau, the state capital.

Earlier, the presiding judge of High Court 1, justice Kulu Aliyu while delivering judgement on Thursday said the court has discharge and acquaint Garba after cross examinations on all the alleged offences he was accused of in the state.

“Nasiru Garba who has been standing trial was found not guilty on…