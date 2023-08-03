Ebonyi lawmaker commends Tinubu’s intervention in Unity schools fees hike

The Member Representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama has commended the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for intervening in the planned fee hike for unity schools.

The Ministry of Education recently announced an increase in school fees for all Unity schools.

But the House of Representatives in a motion moved by Kama, however, urged the Federal Government to suspend the planned increase.

The President in reaction, ordered the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increases in fees payable.

Tinubu also urged the institutions to, where possible, defer further increases so that parents and students don’t…