Family petitions IGP as husband murders Abuja-based optometrist

The family of an Abuja-based optometrist, Ogechi Ezeagu who was allegedly murdered by her husband has petitioned the Inspector General of the Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The deceased, who graduated from Imo State University, was said to have recently secured a job in the nation’s capital.

The late Ogechi was said to have spent 12 years in the union which produced five children.

In a petition written to the Inspector IGP, the family of the deceased demanded justice.

The petition said the lady died hours after she visited her parents in Jos, Plateau State.

Obioma Okeke, the deceased’s sibling who signed the petition made available to newsmen, said Ogechi showed no trace of…