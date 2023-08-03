Tribune Online
How varsities can be problem-solvers —Okebukola
FORMER Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC),Professor Peter Okebukola, has expressed optimism that Nigerian universities are capable of providing solutions to at least 40 percent of the problems hindering Nigeria’s greatness and ability to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in most sectors of the economy. Okebukola, a professor of Science and […]
How varsities can be problem-solvers —Okebukola
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune