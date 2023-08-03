‘Justice at last’, Olajengbesi hails FCT representation in ministerial list

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for not denying the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the benefit of a state by appointing Honourable Zephaniah Jisalo, an indigene of the FCT as one of his 47-man ministerial nominees.

Olajengbesi, the managing partner of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, in a statement, said history is made with the appointment of the first FCT indigene as ministerial nominee for confirmation as member of the Federal Executive Council.

“The decision of President Bola Tinubu to obey the constitutional provision that the FCT should be treated as a state and produce an indigenous minister is most…