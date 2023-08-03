Niger: Mali, Burkina Faso, and two others absent at ECOWAS meeting, Nigeria

Defence Chiefs from Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, and Guinea has ignored the ongoing Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) in Abuja, Nigeria

Defence chiefs from West Africa’s regional bloc, ECOWAS, is currently meeting in Nigeria, to deliberate on the recent coup in the Republic of Niger.

The meeting which commenced at 12:30 pm is presided over by the Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

Details later….

INSTRUCTION: USE 1ST SEO HERE FOR STORIES OVER 270 WORDS:

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE