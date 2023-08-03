Omowunmi, Onisasun CEO, stages New Yam Festival celebration in Ibadan, Sunday

Popular Ibadan-based Chef and CEO of Onisasun, Ikuerowo Omowumi, is set to hold her maiden edition of the new yam festival celebrations in Ibadan Sunday, 6th August 2023, at 12pm prompt.

The popular food service provider will host this August festival at Onisasun’s premises, Block 3, Plot 1, Town Planning, Oluyole Estate Road, Beside Marriage Registry, Adjacent Sumal Head Office, Ibadan.

According to Omowunmi, the festival will showcase favourite indigenous dishes such as Isapà, Wòròwó, Ìlà Aláṣẹpọ, Èfọ̀rírò, Ègúṣí, Banga, Edikaikong, Ogbono, and the ever-popular Seafood Okro.

While speaking with Nigerian Tribune Online, the Ekiti-born food…