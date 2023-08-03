PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima, others attend APC NEC meeting in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, attended the  12th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Tinubu, who is the party’s leader, arrived at the venue around 12: 20 pm to signal the start of the meeting.

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, were officially ratified to replace the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

